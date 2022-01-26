Kumkum Bhagya, 26 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi decides to defeat Rhea

In today's episode, Rhea mocks Prachi. Jai says to Ranbir that he is getting bored with the celebrations since there is no enthusiasm. Ranbir thinks of taking him to Sahana. They hear Sahana discussing the village-style Lohri with the guests. Jai says that it will be great if she is around. She tells Jai she'll see him later. When Ranbir is about to leave, Prachi accidentally hits him in the eye with her hair, and she helps him with it. He is astounded when he sees her wearing his favourite colour dress.

Rhea finds Ranbir holding Prachi's hand. She becomes furious at the sight. Prachi asks him to leave her hand. He tells her that she has already left him. Rhea walks to Prachi. She chastises Prachi for her filthy tricks. Prachi notices her insecurity and mocks her fear. Prachi warns Rhea that the next time she slaps her, she will teach her manners.

Jai follows Sahana and tries to flirt with her. Alia asks Pallavi who she wants as Ranbir’s wife, Rhea or Prachi. Pallavi tells that she wants Rhea as Ranbir's wife. Alia fears that Prachi and Ranbir will reunite. Alia asks Pallavi to help Rhea by bringing Ranbir closer to Rhea than Prachi.

When the Dhol performers fail to arrive on time, Vikram becomes worried. He informs Ranbir about the situation. Sahana hears the problem. She suggests that they play some games to keep the guests entertained. Ranbir and Sahana suggest playing the games. Ranbir organises a game of musical chairs, and Rhea announces that the winner will get to hug Ranbir. Jai says that he would take up the role of monitor and will not allow anyone to cheat.

Rhea challenges Prachi to win the game and hug Ranbir. Prachi asks Rhea if she made the game a competition between them. Sahana and Dida ask Prachi to defeat Rhea. Prachi resolves to defeat Rhea. Pallavi and Alia vow to make Rhea win. Ranbir and Prachi share a moment while playing the game. Alia fears their union.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

