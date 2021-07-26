Kumkum Bhagya 26 July 2021, Written Update: Pallavi welcomes Rhea

Pallavi was reluctant about her decision to not accept Rhea and Siddharth’s marriage and told them that they made the same mistake as Ranbir and Prachi but when Rhea told the entire event, she made a call and asked Rhea to step into the house as her daughter in law. She said that she accepted Rhea because Rhea made an attempt to save her son and bring a family close and unlike Prachi, she did not do this for her ulterior selfish motives. She said that Rhea is welcomed to the house but she will not accept Prachi and won’t allow Prachi inside her house or heart. Prachi gets hurt from all these comments. Ranbir’s dad faces a heart attack seeing all the drama and asks Pallavi to stop it and let him meet his son.

Abhi recalls all his conversations with the new and changed Pragya. Subsequently, Abhi’s friend asks him to fill in for his work as Pragya’s mechanic.

While Abhi was at Pragya’s place, Pragya was at a farmhouse with Gautam. She agrees to buy the farmhouse instead of the Mansion. On this successful deal, Gautam asks her to celebrate with him and she agrees on one condition that there should be no alcohol. Gautam agrees to it but secretly mixes up alcohol in her drink. Meanwhile, Abhi reaches the farmhouse to deliver Pragya’s car.

