Kumkum Bhagya, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Doctor warns Prachi about her health

In today’s episode, Prachi collects her scanning report and the receptionist informs her that Ranbir has gained consciousness. Prachi gets happy and thanks her for informing. The receptionist tells her that he’s out of danger. Prachi asks the receptionist not to tell anyone in her family that she’s pregnant as she wants to surprise the family. The receptionist agrees. The doctor comes and asks Prachi why does she take stress even though there are risks in her pregnancy. Prachi assures the doctor that she will take care of herself and make sure she will take rest.

Vikram signs the discharge papers and the rest of them take Ranbir home. Prachi and Sahana come to check the ward but they don’t see Ranbir. The warden boy tells them that Ranbir already got discharged. At the house, Rhea asks Aaliya where’s Preeti and she tells her that she sent Preeti away for a few days until the matter gets settled. Prachi and Sahana come home and ask Aaliya about where Ranbir is and they don’t respond to her. Prachi and Sahana walk away and Rhea tells Aaliya that they shouldn’t let Ranbir talk to Prachi as he might start searching for the attacker again. Aaliya agrees.

Prachi searches for Ranbir but doesn’t even find him in his room. Pallavi comes and asks Prachi to stay away from Ranbir and let him rest. Sahana asks Aaliya and Pallavi to not stress Prachi out and Pallavi asks her to leave if she’s feeling stressed. Later, Prachi goes to see Ranbir who’s sleeping and cries and thanks him for saving his kid and fulfilling his role as a father. She tells she loves him a lot but couldn’t tell him about the pregnancy earlier because so many things were happening. Rhea comes and Prachi stops crying.

