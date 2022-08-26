Kumkum Bhagya, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Ranbir searches for Prachi after she leaves the house

In today’s episode, the girls in the van tell Prachi that they will be sold. Prachi tells them that she's married to Ranbir Kohli and he betrayed her. Shahana sprinkles water on Ranbir and wakes him up. She tells him that someone kidnapped Prachi in a tempo. He asks the tempo number. Shahana tells him. A goon opens the truck door. He tells Prachi that girls come here and only their dead bodies leave.

She tells the goon that her husband won't sit quietly. He takes her picture and tapes her mouth. Then, he blindfolds all the girls. Rhea appreciates Aaliya's idea to use Siddharth’s sister as leverage. She tells her that she can free his sister now. Aaliya tells her that Siddharth might tell the truth to anyone if his sister is freed. Sahana and Ranbir search for Prachi.

The goons make the girls sit in a godown and tell them they will earn a lot of money this time. The goons tie Prachi's feet. She asks them for water. She slides and takes a glass piece and frees herself. She then frees the other girls. The goon comes back and alerts the other goons. Two girls escape through the window. Before the third girl could escape, a lady goon stops her and aims the gun at Prachi.

