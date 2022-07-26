Kumkum Bhagya, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi and Ranbir perform the pooja

In today’s episode, the pooja begins and the pandit asks Ranbir and Prachi to pray while holding the flowers. Pallavi tells Vikram that after a long time everything is calm in the house and promises him that everything will be fine and she’s happy to see Ranbir and Prachi together. Vikram tells that he is happy to hear this from her. The pandit asks them both to forward and hold each other’s hands. Prachi hesitates but Pallavi goes and takes Prachi’s hand and places it on his hand. Everyone gets happy. Ranbir tells the pandit ji that he’s feeling happy as even Prachi is smiling. She asks him not to get too happy.

Sahana sees the AC leaking and thinks she needs to throw the water and put the bucket back. She goes and throws the water and it falls on Aryan. He asks her if she did it purposely and she gets shocked seeing him. He introduces her to Mili. Dida’s friend comes and Dida introduces her to everyone. Rhea gets angry and goes to her room. Aaliya and Shaina go and ask her what happened. Rhea tells that Pallavi isn’t giving any attention to her. Aaliya assures her that she’s just pretending. Rhea tells her that she overheard Pallavi promising Vikram that she’ll unite Ranbir and Prachi and tells they can’t trust her.

Sahana asks Aryan to go from the other door and he asks her if she’s worried about what people will talk about her. She leaves. Mili asks him why did he speak like that. He tells her that she’s irritating. He changes his clothes and Sahana comes and gets shocked and turns. He tells her that it’s fine if she wants to look at him. Pallavi assures Rhea that she’s on her team.

