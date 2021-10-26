Kumkum Bhagya, 26th October 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Abhi

In today's episode, Tanu asks Abhi, "Doesn't he love her?" Abhi responds, "Did he ever tell her that he loves her?" He says that he just provided her with refuge since she had nowhere else to go. Abhi claims that he has never loved Tanu and would never love her in the future. Abhi is held responsible for the death of six people and is arrested. Alia and Pragya attempt to prevent the inspector from arresting Abhi. The inspector informs Abhi that the contractor warned him about the consequences of breaking the wall. Abhi is taken away. Pragya and Alia stand shocked.

In the flashback, Subhash approaches Gaurav. Gaurav asks him to break the east side wall, allowing sunlight through. The contractor tells him of the consequences and the loss of life if the wall is destroyed, but Gaurav gives him a large sum of money. As a result, Pragya's reputation in society and the media would suffer.

Pragya and Alia point fingers at each other, and Pragya claims that Alia still works for Gaurav. Tanu intervenes. Alia retaliates. Pragya confronts Tanu and Alia and vows to throw them out of Abhi’s life. Pragya storms out of the house and heads straight for the police station. Alia ponders why Gaurav is plotting against Abhi.

Pragya calls her lawyer and asks him to arrange bail for Abhi immediately. Gaurav calls Pragya, he asks her how is she and that he got news about her husband's arrest. Pragya claims that the truth will be revealed shortly and that he will be arrested, which will make headlines the next day.

Abhi apologizes to Pragya for breaking her trust. She says she trusts him and requests that he should not apologize and that she will soon have him released on bail.Alia demands answers from Gaurav for preying on Abhi.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

