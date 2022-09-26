Kumkum Bhagya, 26th September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir decorates house for the engagement

In today’s episode, Prachi takes the first aid to nurse Ranbir's wounds. She sees a shooting star and asks him to make a wish. He hopes to go back to the time he was happy with Prachi. Prachi prays to go back to the time they had no misunderstandings. Prachi tells him tomorrow is her engagement. He tells her that he doesn't feel bad as she is happy. She walks away. Both of them get teary-eyed. They both go to hug each other but stop and she leaves.

Rhea goes to Aaliya's room to tell her that Prachi agreed to marry Siddharth. Aaliya tells her that Prachi will be forced to leave the house after marriage too. Next morning, Prachi wakes up to find the whole house decorated. Ranbir comes and gives tea to her. Aryan comes and tells them that Ranbir decorated the whole house. Ranbir tells them that he is very happy that Prachi is getting engaged.