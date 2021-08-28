Kumkum Bhagya, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Pragya ready to bring Abhi back into her life

This episode begins with Prachi questioning Pragya that why Abhi does not deserve a normal life. She tells her that Abhi loves her and misses her and after she disappeared, he started drinking alcohol regularly and got into depression. His way of fighting was trying to act cool as if nothing happened, but everything was killing him inside. Prachi continues but Pragya did not respond, hence she asks Pragya if she is waiting for Abhi to die. This angers Pragya and she almost raised her hand in order to slap Prachi. Pragya tells her to not talk ill about Abhi and she finally agrees to bring Abhi into this house.

Later, she apologizes to Prachi for such rude behavior. Prachi leaves Pragya’s house and meets Ranbir and informs him of everything.

Later, Prachi talks to Rhea and tells that Pragya is alive but Rhea tells that she has no past and does not wish to talk about it. She tells that she is not ready to talk about it but in reality, she hates Pragya because she supported Prachi’s and Ranbir’s marriage. She thinks to herself that she wants Ranbir back in her life and that all.

Meanwhile, Alia asks Abhi about the incident that took place yesterday but Tanu interrupts and asks to talk to him personally. She says that she is providing him an opportunity to take revenge on Pragya. She tells that Abhi needs to take this step to save their family. She tells him that it has double benefits that will result in him bringing in money and taking revenge from Pragya. She later informs that this won’t be a marriage and will rather be a contract between them and will be valid for six months.

What will happen next? Will Abhi agree to bring Pragya back into his life?