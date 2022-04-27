Kumkum Bhagya, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Pallavi goes against Prachi

In today’s episode, Sahana wonders why would Nick kidnap Rhea if he came to kidnap Prachi and thinks Rhea must for sure be behind all of this. Prachi tells Rhea that she knows that she planned everything. Rhea asks her to come out and talk as they shouldn’t disturb Ranbir. They go out and Prachi tells Rhea that she doesn’t want to fight with her as she has promised Pallavi. Rhea tells that she doesn’t care what she thinks about her as she’s glad that Ranbir is safe even after saving her life and walks away. Sahana comes and tells Prachi that Rhea didn’t reveal anything and tells she thinks Rhea must be planning something. Pallavi comes and tells Prachi to go aside as she wants to check up on Ranbir. She goes to the room and assures Rhea that she will always support her and not let Prachi trouble her. Rhea gets happy and thanks her.

Prachi goes to make lep for Ranbir. Ranbir wakes up and asks about Prachi. Rhea tells Prachi is sleeping and he tells she needs to rest. Pallavi tells that he’s shifted to this room so Rhea can take care of him. Sahana tells that Rhea won’t let Prachi and Ranbir become close and Prachi says she will handle them. Aaliya asks Rhea why’s she smiling and she replies that Prachi and Ranbir’s relationship is facing issues because of her.

Prachi comes and puts lep on Ranbir’s wounds and recalls her confession of love. Rhea comes and yells at her and asks her what’s she doing. Prachi tells she’s just aiding his wounds and asks her also to apply on her wounds. Rhea asks her to take back the remedies with her. They both argue and Prachi tells that she thought she can behave like a sister with Rhea but she doesn’t deserve it and tells now she will show her sautan side.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

