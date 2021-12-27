Kumkum Bhagya, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Sahana gets angry at Ranbir

In today's episode, Pallavi becomes enraged at Prachi. Prachi taunts Pallavi. Prachi tells Pallavi that she won’t tolerate any wrongdoings. Dida is overjoyed to see the new version of Prachi.

One of the guests is suffocated by the paneer starters. Rhea and Alia get concerned. Pallavi is asked to manage the situation. Vikram calls the doctor. Prachi impresses everyone at the party with her wit. Rhea becomes enraged when she sees Prachi receiving accolades. Pallavi thanks Prachi.

Shahana goes to Ranbir. Shahana asks Ranbir what happened between him and Prachi. Ranbir asks her to decide who is right and who is wrong after listening to him completely. He tells her about Prachi and Siddharth in the hotel room. Shahana loses her cool after learning that he had doubted Prachi. She claims that if he had spoken to Prachi and heard her side of the story, they would still be together. She goes to Prachi and hugs her. She questions Prachi about why she didn't inform her about anything. Prachi's eyes well up with tears.

Dida asks Pallavi not to announce Ranbir and Rhea’s reception at the party, else Prachi will not tolerate it. Pallavi says she wants Prachi to leave the party and go away. Dida hopes that Ranbir will support Prachi.

Shahana consoles Prachi. Rhea tells that it was Prachi’s plan to impress the guests. Shahana says that Prachi always becomes everyone’s favourite. Rhea insults Shahana. Prachi defends Shahana. Rhea goes to Alia. Ranbir says to Shahana that Prachi was upset and didn’t talk to him. Prachi tells that he never tried to talk to her and asks him why he didn’t stop her.

Alia tells the guests a few things about Rhea. Pallavi says it was her desire to marry Rhea and Ranbir. Vikram claims that Pallavi was more joyful during Rhea and Ranbir's wedding than during her own.

Prachi asks Ranbir if he has changed his mind. Ranbir wants her to admit her mistake. Rhea takes Ranbir with her. Pallavi demonstrates the blindfold game to the guests.

