Kumkum Bhagya, 27th January 2022, Written Update: Ranbir hugs Prachi

In today's episode, When Pallavi trips and gets hurt because of Rhea, Ranbir holds her. Ranbir, Pallavi, and Dida are eliminated from the game. Only Rhea, Prachi, and Alia are left in the game. Rhea recalls Alia's plan to push Prachi away when the music stops. Pallavi cheers for Rhea, while Vikram cheers for Prachi. To beat Prachi, Rhea pulls the chair and pushes her away. In this tussle, Alia falls down while Prachi lands in Ranbir’s arms. Prachi swiftly takes a seat in the chair and wins the game. Ranbir opens his arms to Prachi, who has won. Prachi refuses to accept the prize. He claims that he is not desperate to hug her. Sahana says that the prize should go to the winner. Ranbir hugs Prachi, and everyone claps for them.

Ranbir and Prachi admit that the hug does not make them feel affectionate as it used to and that it is only for the sake of the onlookers. Rhea becomes envious when she sees Prachi with Ranbir. Rhea angrily throws a plate down to break their embrace.

Ranbir and Prachi grieve as they remember their hug. Prachi shares her feelings about Ranbir with Sahana. She recalls the painful times. Sahana calms her down. Ranbir and Prachi regain their strength and return to the party. They come across again and saves her from falling.

Rhea chastises Prachi for hugging Ranbir in public. Prachi shames Rhea for her nasty plans. When Pallavi arrives, Rhea maintains her composure. Pallavi asks Rhea why she is crying. Alia says that Prachi is the reason for Rhea’s tears. Pallavi tells Rhea that Prachi is just Ranbir’s past, if they give her much importance, then they will end up getting disturbed. She invites Rhea to join them in celebrating.

Sahana asks Prachi to join her in the dance. Rhea is angry when she sees Ranbir and Prachi together. Pallavi thinks about Vikram's words. Dida gathers them and urges them to smile. Ranbir dreams of dancing with Prachi. He takes her for a dance, which shocks Rhea more.

