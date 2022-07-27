Kumkum Bhagya, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Ranbir is happy to see Aryan

In today’s episode, Sahana comes and Dida asks her why does she look like she saw a ghost. She tells her she saw Aryan and his new girlfriend Mili. Aryan walks in and Ranbir becomes happy and hugs him. They both tell how much they missed each other. Aryan takes Dida’s blessings and greets Prachi and then introduces Mili to everyone. Dida tells Ranbir that Vikram went to call Pallavi. Pallavi asks Rhea to stop crying and behaving like a child and asks her to grow up. Rhea starts crying and tells that she’s ignoring her.

Pallavi tells that she didn’t even call any important guest to this pooja as she doesn’t care about Prachi and tells that she only cares about the baby and the only way she can get Prachi to stay back in the house is to show affection to her. She asks her to understand and stop questioning her plan. Vikram comes and asks what plan. Ranbir tells Aryan about his life and tells that he’s happy he came. Aryan asks Ranbir about the guy who’s looking at Sahana. Ranbir asks him to concentrate on Sahana and leaves.

He helps Prachi to get up. Pallavi tells Vikram that they were planning about the games. He asks her to come out fast and finish everything soon then. Later, Aryan meets Pallavi and then Dida’s friend asks the pandit to start the pooja.

