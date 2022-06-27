Kumkum Bhagya, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir consoles Prachi

In today’s episode, Aaliya tells Rhea that she trapped Ranbir. Flashback comes. Prachi and Ranbir argue. Rhea overhears them. Prachi pushes Ranbir out of the room. He gets hurt and starts drinking. Rhea goes to him and hugs him. He pushes her away and blames Rhea for Prachi leaving him. He mistakes Rhea for Prachi. They get intimate. Flashback ends. Rhea tells Aaliya that she wants Ranbir's name at the end of hers and after that even if he sleeps with other women, she doesn’t care as she just wants to beat Prachi.

She says she will use this baby against Ranbir and gain back everything Prachi made her lose. Ranbir goes to the rented house and hears Prachi crying. He sits beside her. Pallavi introduces Rhea to Neelam but she says she saw Prachi and Ranbir's picture, so she thought Prachi is Ranbir’s wife. Rhea gets upset and leaves. Pallavi tells her that she won't let Prachi stay and make her leave.

Ranbir thinks of their memories and gains clarity that Prachi is his first wife and the mother of his child. He will stay with her and the baby. Ranbir says he will handle everything. She tells him that he killed her dreams. He tries to make her listen but she walks away.

