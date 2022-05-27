Kumkum Bhagya, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir comes to know Prachi is pregnant

In today’s episode, Sahana comes into Prachi’s ward and cries. Prachi asks her not to cry as she’s fine now. Prachi tells Rhea was the one who saved her life by getting her admitted and tells that she even told her that she regrets saving her. She tells that Rhea hopes that she dies and cries. Sahana tells Prachi that it’s her mistake since she had the emotions of sister for her. Prachi tells her that they aren’t sisters as Ranbir is between them. The nurse comes and takes Prachi for the scanning.

Ranbir senses that Prachi is around and turns and spots her. He gets happy and takes the rose and walks towards her. Pallavi calls Rhea and asks her to go and be with Ranbir so he doesn’t cross his limits and asks her to stop him from becoming close to Prachi. Rhea agrees and gets happy. The doctor asks Prachi if she wants to listen to her baby’s heartbeat. She becomes happy and says yes. She listens to the heartbeat and gets emotional. Ranbir walks towards the door and hears the doctor tell her that her baby is healthy. She becomes happy and tells she can’t wait for the baby to come.

Ranbir gets shocked and wonders why did Prachi hide this from him even though she knew how much he wanted a baby. He goes inside and asks the doctor where is Prachi. The doctor informs him that the nurse took her back. Ranbir gets happy and asks the ward boy to distribute sweets as he’s becoming a father. He goes and sees Prachi sleeping and questions why was she scared to tell him. The nurse informs him that she’s in deep sleep because of the pills. He apologises for yelling at her but tells that they will fight once she’s awake.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir and Prachi reunite at hospital