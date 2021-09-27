Kumkum Bhagya, 27th September 2021, Written Update: Pallavi asks Ranbir to accompany Rhea

In today's episode, Rhea asks Prachi if Ranbir ever ignores her. Prachi claims that Ranbir is unconcerned with little matters, and that he is unique. She claims that while the conflict will not last, the relationship will. She asks her not to let her ego get in the way of their relationship and urges her to persuade Sid.

Rhea wonders why they don't see that rather than contacting Sid and says, "I need to travel to Bangalore with Ranbir". Rhea visits Pallavi. Pallavi says, "you're going to Bangalore". Rhea says, "I can't travel alone and can't invite anyone to join me". Pallavi assures Rhea that Ranbir will accompany her.

Tanu, Mitali, Taiji and Alia mock Shagun for not cooking good food. Pragya says both staff should take off. According to Shagun, Sushma and Dadi enjoyed the cuisine. Pragya, Tanu and Alia engage in a verbal brawl. When Pragya departs, Abhi arrives and Alia and Tanu confront him about Pragya's behaviour. Abhi goes to Pragya to discuss why she is treating his family so poorly.

Pallavi asks Ranbir to go with Rhea to Bangalore as she can’t go alone. Ranbir says he can't travel since he is swamped with work and must manage the project as well. Vikram says he will do the work. Dadi says she'll accompany Rhea. Rhea asks, "How can you come with me? You have health concerns," and she says she will notify her friend that she won't be able to attend. Ranbir thinks it's great that she agreed. Pallavi asks Prachi to persuade him. Prachi assures that Ranbir will go along with Rhea. Ranbir calls Sid and expresses his annoyance at the fact that he had to drop Rhea to Bangalore because of him. Sid gets doubtful. Prachi tries to convince Ranbir.



We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 24th September 2021, Written Update: Pammi and Mitali instigate Baljeet