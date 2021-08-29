Kumkum Bhagya, 28 August 2021, Written Update: Rhea plans to separate Prachi and Ranbir

In today’s episode, we saw that Prachi tries to rectify Rhea's wrong advice to Pallavi but Rhea thinks that Prachi is trying to make her look bad in front of her mother-in-law. This makes her angry but what she hears next takes her anger to a whole next level. Rhea eavesdrops on Pallavi and Ranbir's grandmother's conversation where she was insisting Pallavi to let Prachi decorate the temple for Janmashtami puja. Initially, Pallavi disagreed with this suggestion but when Ranbir’s grandmother insisted, she accepted the request. Meanwhile, Rhea thought to herself that Ranbir's grandmother always favors Prachi and does not like her.

She then plans to destroy Prachi's efforts and hence heads into her room but encounters a weird situation with Ranbir. She immediately rushes out of the room and clashes with Prachi and Chachi on the way. She locks herself in her room and remembers Ranbir. This incident makes her believe that she can never get Ranbir out of her mind and heart. Therefore, she plans of separating Prachi from her and Ranbir’s life. While Rhea was busy in her thoughts, Chachi and Prachi were worried about her and kept knocking on her door.

On the other side, Tanu was carefully preparing a contract for Abhi's sale but Dadi came in and questioned how could she sell Abhi. At that moment, Abhi came in and announced that he will be the one to prepare the contract.

Meanwhile, Tanu thinks that her plan is successful and Abhi will follow her ideas to destroy Pragya and hurt her.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Pragya ready to bring Abhi back into her life