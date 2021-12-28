Kumkum Bhagya, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Ranbir identifies Prachi during the game

In today's episode, Rhea considers using a gajra to get Ranbir's attention. Alia informs her that they would drive Ranbir to select the red chit and kiss his wife. Rhea informs Ranbir that she will fix a gajra to bring him right to her and that the essence of her love will lure him to her. She wishes him best of luck.

Alia asks Vikram to find his wife. Vikram finds Pallavi. Alia gives him a task. Rahul makes a mistake and fails to find his wife. Prachi is furious as Rhea wore a gajra to make Ranbir recognise her. Ranbir goes in search of his wife. Ranbir walks past Prachi without holding her hand. He then approaches Rhea and recognises her by the gajra, but he does not take her hand in his. He returns to Prachi. He feels drawn to Prachi and approaches to take her hand in his.

Ranbir says that Prachi is his wife. Shahana and Dida are overjoyed. Ranbir says that he is ready for punishment. Alia says that she will choose the chit. Dida says that she will choose the chit for Ranbir. When Dida selects the red chit, Alia and Rhea get worried. Dida selects another chit. She tells the couple that they should dance together. Prachi accepts Ranbir's offer to dance. On the dance floor, they both look magnificent, with love-filled eyes.

Rhea gets enraged on seeing Ranbir and Prachi dance. When Shahana sees Rhea and Alia leave, she suspects they're up to something and follows them. Alia says to Rhea that Ranbir made a mistake. Rhea claims that Ranbir held Prachi's hand because he wanted to declare her as his wife. She goes on to say that they must officially separate Ranbir and Prachi for the rest of their lives.

A woman compliments Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir is curious if Prachi felt the same way he did. Ranbir goes to ask about Prachi's feelings. He informs her that he is aware of her feelings but wants to hear it from her.

