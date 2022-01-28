Kumkum Bhagya, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Alia locks Prachi in a room

In today's episode, Rhea becomes envious when she sees Prachi and Ranbir dancing together. She shares her concerns with Alia. Alia tricks Prachi to send her away by pretending Dida's specs are lost. Pallavi asks Dida to do the puja first. Dida asks Pallavi to begin the puja as the family's eldest member. She gives her position and responsibilities to Pallavi. Pallavi and Vikram perform the puja. Prachi searches for the glasses.

Ranbir searches for Prachi. Pallavi stops him and asks him to stay in the puja. Alia locks Prachi in a room to prevent her from joining the Lohri puja. Pallavi asks Ranbir to take the Lohri rounds with Rhea. Sahana comes inside the house to look for Prachi. Alia tells Rhea that she locked Prachi in the room. Rhea becomes happy.

When Dida inquires about Prachi, Alia responds that Prachi has gone inside and will return when Rhea and Ranbir's puja finishes; perhaps she isn't feeling comfortable seeing them together. Ranbir and Rhea perform the puja together. Prachi finds that the room door is locked. She knocks on the door and asks for help. Sahana manages to rescue Prachi.

Sahana brings Prachi with her and asks her to do the puja for her baby. Pallavi stops Prachi from performing the pooja. She tells her to let Ranbir and Rhea's puja be completed first. Dida comes to Prachi's support and sends her to do the puja with Ranbir. Rhea becomes irritated. She throws a firestick at Prachi, injuring her feet. Prachi screams as she feels the burn.

The family is worried about Prachi, and Ranbir goes to her aid and tells her that if she wants to finish the puja, she should do it with him. He supports her by holding her hand and walking with her. Dida and Sahana are ecstatic as they witness Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir informs Prachi that the puja is done and that he will apply medicine to her wounds. She doesn’t want his help and argues with him. Ranbir lifts her in his arms and takes her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

