Kumkum Bhagya, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Ranbir gets furious with Rhea

In today's episode, Ranbir confronts Rhea about what she said to Pallavi at the breakfast table. Rhea claims that she cannot stay in the dark and believe that everything is good because she can see what is going on between Prachi and Sid. Ranbir is enraged by Rhea. He claims that he assumed she had changed, but he was mistaken as her negativity persists. Rhea attempts to instigate Ranbir against Prachi and Sid. Rhea vows to show that what she told Ranbir is true. Prachi arrives and inquires, "Which truth?"

Tanu and Alia talk about Pragya, who approaches them and inquires whether they are collaborating with Gaurav in this scheme. Alia urges that no one blame her and that she received a call from him stating he has proof that proves Abhi's innocence. Alia kneels and begs Pragya to get Abhi out on bail. Tanu taunts Pragya.

Prachi comes to Rhea and Ranbir. Ranbir says to Rhea that Prachi loves him. Rhea responds, "All right, till it's there, enjoy it," and walks away. Prachi confronts Rhea and says that love will never change and her priority is always the same.

Pragya gets food for Abhi. He inquires as to what happened at Gaurav's house. Abhi feels helpless. Pragya attributes her success to Abhi. Pragya feeds Abhi.

Prachi feels something unusual is happening around which she isn't able to figure out. Rhea’s erratic behaviour leaves Prachi restless, and Ranbir tries to comfort her.

Pragya claims that Gaurav is the main culprit, and he wants all of the businesses and property to provide proof. Abhi refuses to be the cause of Pragya’s ruin. They share an emotional moment. Sushma calls Pragya and tells her not to be worried. Pragya tells her that Gaurav is behind all this.

