Kumkum Bhagya, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Prachi shocks Rhea

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Rhea that their mother used to tell her that she needs love but Rhea doesn’t need it as all she needs is to be shown how not to mess with her. Rhea asks her to get out as the room and Ranbir both belong to her and shows her clothes kept in the wardrobe. Prachin leaves telling her that she’ll come back soon. Ranbir wakes up and asks about Prachi as he remembers her being there in the room before she came. Rhea tells he must be dreaming as she was the one who applied the lep on him and not Prachi. Ranbir gets up and goes to Prachi’s room and sees her sleeping and thinks he’s lucky to have her beside him.

Rhea gets angry thinking Ranbir only prioritises Prachi and calls Aaliya to the room to execute their plan. Ranbir leaves from Prachi’s room. Rhea and Aaliya talk about making Ranbir believe that Prachi kidnapped herself to harm him. Ranbir comes and asks them not to conspire against Prachi and convince him that she is the mastermind. Rhea cries and thanks Ranbir for saving her and walks away. Aaliya asks her why did she come out and she tells she wants to prove that Prachi was behind all of this. The next day, Prachi decides to change her tablets since they make her feel drowsy.

She goes out and bumps into Ranbir and asks him how’s he feeling. He tells her that he’s feeling better. Prachi asks him to wait for few minutes as she needs to finish some important work. Prachi enters Ranbir’s room and throws Rhea’s stuff out of the room. Aaliya and Rhea get shocked. Pallavi and Vikram discuss about Nick and the police. Rhea yells and asks Prachi what is she doing. Prachi tells Rhea that she isn’t Ranbir’s wife and closes the door and looks at Ranbir and smiles.

