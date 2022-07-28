Kumkum Bhagya, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Rhea tries to stab Prachi

In today’s episode, Ranbir pretends as if Aryan slapped him. He tells Aaliya that he said something about her and Aryan raised his hand. Aaliya hugs Aryan. Sahana tells her to go hug her future daughter-in-law also. Aaliya goes to see her. Ranbir tells him that they will do something so that Aaliya likes Mili. Pallavi goes behind Dida's friend and sees her drinking wine. Pallavi asks her what she felt when she held Prachi's hand. She says that she knows what kind of baby is about to come.

She tells that Prachi's baby is the heir of the family and will make the Kohli name famous but when she held Rhea's hand, she felt nothing. Pallavi gets worried. Rhea takes gift and places it on Prachi's lap and whispers to her that she wishes she has a dead baby. Prachi gets angry and pushes Rhea to the floor. Everyone gets shocked. Rhea acts innocent. Prachi tells Pallavi that Rhea wished she had a dead baby. Everyone gets shocked. Rhea shouts saying she won't let everyone ignore her baby.

Rhea says she doesn't care about Prachi and her baby and that she will kill them. Ranbir tries to stop her. Prachi says she can't risk her baby so she won't stay there. Pallavi says if anyone has to leave then it should be Rhea. Rhea says she won't go. Rhea takes a knife and is about to stab Prachi when Ranbir stops her. Prachi and the others get shocked. Ranbir asks her to get out and throws her out. Rhea cries saying that she can't live without him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Ranbir is happy to see Aryan