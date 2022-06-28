Kumkum Bhagya, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Dida learns about Prachi’s pregnancy

In today’s episode, Mrs Agarwal asks where Prachi is as she feels Prachi is still the bahu. Rhea hears this. Pallavi says Ranbir has moved on from Prachi and they’ll throw Prachi out in a few days. She says Rhea is pregnant and shouldn't be stressed. Vikram says it's not a reason to throw Prachi out. She tells Dida should throw her out. Aaliya tells Sahana that she prays Prachi won't be found by anyone. She sees Prachi coming home.

Prachi goes into the bathroom and cries. Sahana cries seeing her pain. Rhea tells Aaliya that something exciting is going to happen. Aaliya says Prachi has the blood of Pragya and Pragya used to become tough in such situations. Aaliya asks her to emotionally manipulate Prachi. She tells her to plead in front of her then maybe she will leave. Dida goes to Prachi's room and sees some papers on the ground. She picks them up and sees that they are hospital papers. She learns that Prachi is pregnant.

Sahana blames Ranbir for Prachi's condition. He tells her he will make everything right. She tells him not to promise anything and congratulates him on being Rhea's baby's father. He cries. Dida knocks on the bathroom door. She wipes Prachi with a towel and hugs her. She tells her to smile and be happy for her child. Dida asks her why she didn't tell her about her grandchild. Prachi tells she was about to tell but she saw Ranbir hug Rhea at the hospital and then later heard about Rhea's pregnancy. Prachi makes Dida promise that she won't tell anyone. Dida tells her to be happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

