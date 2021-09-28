Kumkum Bhagya, 28th September 2021, Written Update: Alia instigates Rhea against Pragya

In today's episode, Prachi attempts to get Sid to talk to her. She teases him, and Ranbir pleads her to stop him from going to Bengaluru since he can't stay even a day without her. She devises numerous strategies to persuade him. Then he wants her to go out and tell everyone that he can't travel to Bengaluru because he isn't feeling well. Ranbir requests if she may join them so he won't miss her. Ranbir urges Prachi to declare her love in front of everyone.

Abhi goes to Pragya's workplace. He asks for a salary. Tanu and Abhi's discussion comes to mind for Pragya. Tanu demands that he work for his own money to buy alcohol since she does not have enough. Pragya tells him she can't give him cash, but she can offer him a credit card, and he asks whether he can buy alcohol with it. She declines. He argues that his self-esteem prohibits him from taking the card and that she cannot prevent him from drinking alcohol. When Pragya refuses to give him cash, Abhi vows to search for another source of income.

Rhea decides to go shopping in order to wow Ranbir with new clothing. Pallavi questions Baljit on why Ranbir didn't heed her words. Pallavi backs Rhea and speaks ill of Prachi. Rhea becomes sad when she sees Abhi on the road. She notices Abhi and Pragya getting into their car and driving away. She is taken aback. Rhea dials Alia's number. Alia instigates Rhea against Pragya and lies to her about her mother pushing her father, claiming Pragya wants to kill Abhi.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

