Kumkum Bhagya, 28th September 2022, Written Update: Siddharth confesses the truth

In today’s episode, Ranbir helps Prachi to get ready. Prachi becomes emotional and Ranbir wipes her tears. Prachi looks at him and tells please don't be late. Prachi thinks he has come back. But she sees Siddharth standing. Prachi scolds Siddharth and tells that because of him everything is happening. She asks the reason for his lie. Siddharth apologises to her. She tells him that he took everything from her. She says he is worst than Rhea. She compares Sid to the crocodile.

She tells that when Rhea said Ranbir is not the father of her child she was very angry but Ranbir was still with her. She asks him to tell the truth. Siddharth says he doesn't have a family but Prachi and Ranbir were always with him as family. Siddharth says Mihika's life is in danger. Prachi asks him what happened to Mihika but Sahana hears them. Wendy tells Dida that she knows how to handle Rhea. Rhea comes and Wendy starts praising her.