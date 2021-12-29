Kumkum Bhagya, 29 December 2021, Written Update: Alia shares Rhea’s plan with Pallavi

In today's episode, Sahana resolves to foil Rhea’s plan. Ranbir questions Prachi about why she doesn't always finish her sentences. Prachi claims he didn't have her phone number, but he had Sushma's address. He should have been to her house to meet her. She tells him that she will tell him everything when the time comes. She asks him to go and talk to Pallavi, announcing that Prachi is his wife. He asks if she feels bad that he is Rhea’s husband. She mocks him.

Pallavi and Alia talk about Prachi, who expresses her intention to ruin Ranbir and Rhea's happiness. She tells Alia that she would have imprisoned Rhea. Prachi declares that she will no longer care for Rhea and will instead have her jailed. Pallavi tells Prachi to do whatever she wants. Pallavi and Prachi argue. She makes Pallavi realise her mistake. Prachi asks Alia to stay out of their family matters. She apologises to Pallavi and leaves. Alia shares Rhea’s plan with Pallavi.

Rhea confronts Ranbir about the game and asks him what’s going on between Prachi and him. He claims he was aware of her Gajra trick, but he did not want to cheat in the game, and he would never support her if she cheated on anyone. She asks him why he called Prachi his wife. He confirms that Prachi is indeed his wife.

Pallavi tells Alia that Prachi told the truth; she could've gotten the entire family arrested. She knows the values of relationships. Alia asks her not to support Prachi. Pallavi says that she is taking the side of the truth. She manipulates Pallavi when she speaks in support of Prachi. She asks Pallavi to let this happen, or else Ranbir will leave the family and go away with Prachi. Pallavi doesn’t want to lose her son. She permits Alia to do anything.

Rhea then asks Ranbir who is she if Prachi is his wife. Rhea gets shocked when he calls her a mistake.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

