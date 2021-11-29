Kumkum Bhagya, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Prachi learns about Rhea & Ranbir's marriage

In today's episode, Prachi discovers that she is expecting a child. She recalls a sweet incident when Ranbir was overjoyed and excited to experience the joy of parenthood. Prachi recalls Ranbir's three aspirations, which are marriage with Prachi, having a daughter, and finally succeeding in his startup. She thinks of his false and defamatory comments about her character. She is disappointed that their marriage broke up while they were expecting a child.

Ranbir feels uneasy. Pallavi informs him of the wedding date. She asks for Sid's number. He says he doesn't have it. Pallavi gets Sid's number from Vikram.

Ranbir and Prachi miss each other. Pallavi calls Sid. Sid says that he doesn't know who she is. Vikram berates him for disrespecting them. Sid asks after performing his death rituals if he is reminding him of their blood relation. Pallavi says she called to tell him about Ranbir and Rhea's marriage and to warn him to stay away from them.

Rhea is concerned that Sid may cause problems in her marriage. Shaina calls Rhea. Shaina assures her that she is with her in this difficult time. Rhea informs Shaina that she is getting married to Ranbir. Sid finds Prachi crying. He inquires as to whether she has heard the news. She thinks of her pregnancy and says that she isn't able to respond whether it is good news or bad news. Sid says Rhea and Ranbir will get married, and then the chapter will come to an end. Prachi faints upon hearing the news.

Prachi gains consciousness. Sid asks Prachi as to what caused her to faint. She gives the news of her pregnancy. Sid and Sushma congratulate her. Sid thinks of informing Pallavi, Vikram and Ranbir of the news of Prachi's pregnancy, but Sushma stops him.

Shaina approaches Rhea. Pallavi asks Shaina to help Rhea, who says that she didn't want to marry Sid, but she had no choice because Ranbir had married Prachi. Dida overhears their conversation and asks Rhea to finish the story.

