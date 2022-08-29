Kumkum Bhagya, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Ranbir and Sahana find Prachi

In today’s episode, The lady goon intoxicates Prachi and the others. She orders other goons to go catch the 2 girls who escaped. A girl comes in front of the car while Sahana is driving. Ranbir gets down and checks on the girl and then asks her if she knows about Prachi. The girl tells him that she knows where Prachi is. One of the kidnapper calls a guy and tells him that he has the girls.

He replies to him that no girl is beautiful. He sends him Prachi's picture. He tells the kidnapper to bring her. All the girls are intoxicated. Prachi tells the other girl about Ranbir. Sahana and Ranbir come the the place but Ranbir is still drunk. He calls out to Prachi and he goes to her. They hug. Prachi tells the other girl that this is her husband. Sahana comes there and tells them that they need to leave but the kidnappers come.

They fight with the goons. The kidnapper aims a gun at Sahana. The lady goon locks Ranbir and Prachi in a room. The goons tie Sahana's hands and threaten to kill her. She gets worried for Ranbir and Prachi. Prachi cries saying Ranbir left her and then he cries saying that she was about to leave him. She tells him that he got married to Rhea. He tells her not to cry.

