Kumkum Bhagya, 29th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi’s baby shower takes place

In today’s episode, Ranbir gets angry with Rhea and throws her out of the house. She cries and tells him that she loves him. She realises that it was her imagination. Rhea wishes Prachi that may she have a baby that is like the moon. Pallavi thanks the guests for coming and making this occasion special. She tells that now it’s time to play a game called Gudda Guddi. She explains the rules to them that there will be garlands which the grandparents will hold and the would-be parents will be blindfolded and they will try to find the garland and whatever toys they get, determines the gender of the baby. She tells that it’s a traditional game. Sahana appreciates it.

Prachi and Ranbir are blindfolded. Prachi goes first and selects a boy. Ranbir goes and holds Prachi’s hand and tells that she’s his destiny so whatever she chooses is also going to be his destiny. Everyone clap for them. Rhea gets furious and leaves. Dida’s friend tells Dida that she felt nothing when she held Rhea’s hand. She felt only darkness and tells that it was like there was no baby in her. Dida gets shocked and tells her that she’s imagining a lot.

Dida’s friend tells she’s not joking as she feels like Rhea’s baby will be inauspicious to the family. Pallavi hears them and gets shocked. Later, on the terrace, Aryan tells Sahana that Stanley isn’t the right person to be her boyfriend and that she can get anyone easily. Pallavi tells Prachi to eat the fry fruit laddoos saying she made it. Then, Ranbir goes and asks Pallavi why she lied saying she made it as he knows that someone gifted these laddoos. She gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Rhea tries to stab Prachi