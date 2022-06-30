Kumkum Bhagya, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Rhea manipulates Prachi

In today’s episode, Rhea says Ranbir is hers no matter what. She says he has to love her as she is not just his wife but also the mother of his child. Pallavi asks Dida if she talked to Prachi. She says she will talk to her after Pallavi's birthday. Then, Dida tells Prachi to look after the arrangements for Pallavi's birthday party. Pallavi tells Rhea about her birthday preparations and they hug.

Sahana says the bags are getting packed as places with frauds should be left. Rhea recalls Aaliya asking her to emotionally manipulate Prachi. She goes to her and tells her that she knows she has troubled her a lot even during college days and that she even accepts Ranbir loves only her. She sits on the bed and says they should end this fight finally. She takes Prachi's hand and keeps it on her stomach and asks her to forgive her for Ranbir's baby.

She asks her to give her a good future, she folds her hands and asks her to leave her and Ranbir's lives forever. Prachi gets shocked. She tells her to give Ranbir to her for her baby and to not punish her baby for her mistakes. She pleads and then she runs away with fake tears. Prachi thinks of what she said and gets emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

