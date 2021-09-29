Kumkum Bhagya, 29th September 2021, Written Update: Pragya gives Abhi a choice

In today's episode, when Prachi pays a visit to Dadi, she asks her to be Ranbir's lady luck and encourage him. Ranbir and Prachi start to tease each other. Ranbir walks out of the room. Prachi agrees to play the game alongside Dadi. Prachi goes to make tea in the kitchen. Ranbir follows her and pretends to be conversing with a girl when he receives a call from Sid. Ranbir tries to make Prachi jealous to persuade her to admit her feelings for him. When she says "I Love You," he asks her to say it in front of others.

Abhi and Pragya have a discussion. Tanu is questioned by Pragya as to why she gave Abhi alcohol. Dadi claims she gave him alcohol since his condition was worsening. Pragya states that it is her house and that no alcohol will be consumed there. "I'll drink as much as I want and if you try to stop me, I'll drink in front of you," Abhi says. Pragya, frustrated, asks Baljeet not to give in to Abhi's demands. Tanu and Alia blame Pragya and Tanu says that Abhi is addicted to alcohol because of her.

Pragya approaches Abhi's window and knocks. He claims that he can assist her in entering the room. They both make fun of each other. She gives him an ultimatum: either she stays in the house or he will drink alcohol. Abhi wonders if she thinks he'll prefer her to alcohol. Tanu arrives and responds on Abhi's behalf, but Abhi asserts that he is capable of speaking on his own and does not require her assistance. On Tanu's face, Abhi shuts the door. Pragya and Abhi are conversing when she announces that she is leaving the house.

Tanu informs Alia about the situation. Mitali appears and shares Abhi and Pragya's conversations.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 28th September 2021, Written Update: Alia instigates Rhea against Pragya