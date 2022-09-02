Kumkum Bhagya, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Pallavi decides to get Siddharth and Prachi married

In today’s episode, Prachi prays that the truth will come out. Rhea thanks God for her victory. Pallavi calls Vikram aside and tells him that she cares for Prachi and her baby and wants her to stay safe till the delivery. Aaliya tries to overhear. Pallavi asks him to agree but he tells her that there is no sense in the solution she suggested. Siddharth tells Ranbir that he wants to talk to him. Ranbir dances with Rhea but Dida then pushes her away and makes him dance with Prachi.

Rhea leaves angrily. Siddharth goes to Ranbir and tells him that it's urgent. Sahana takes Prachi to the room as she feels dizzy. As Siddharth is about to talk to Ranbir, Rhea comes and calls him again. Vikram tells everyone that whatever happened with Prachi and Siddharth is unfortunate and for the peace of the house they have decided something. Pallavi tells Ranbir that they have decided to get Prachi and Siddharth married. Rhea gets happy.

Aaliya tells Pallavi that this was a very mature decision for everyone. Dida says this may be Pallavi's decision but it cannot be Vikram's. Siddharth tells them that he won't get married to Prachi. Siddharth looks at Aaliya who threatens him with his sister's picture. Pallavi says the engagement will be tomorrow and the marriage next week. She says her decision is final and everyone should just accept it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

