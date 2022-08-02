Kumkum Bhagya, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Rhea rejoices seeing her plan work

In today’s episode, Rhea tells Aryan that even she's pregnant with Ranbir's child. Aryan gets shocked. Prachi hits Ranbir's eye. He asks her if she still loves him. Prachi gets emotional and says yes. They hug. Prachi thinks of Rhea's plea to leave Ranbir for her and breaks the hug. She leaves from there.

Sahana goes to her and Prachi tells her that Rhea pleaded in front of her and that she can't refuse her the happiness she deserves. Rhea hears this and thinks her idea worked. Prachi tells Sahana that Ranbir is her sister's husband so she can't stay here. She tells her she won't let her baby miss anything. Sahana tells her that their aunt brought her up with a lot of love but she still missed her father. Pallavi gets shocked listening to them.

Aaliya asks Rhea why she's so happy. She says that Prachi will leave tomorrow morning. She tells Aaliya that her plan worked. Rhea laughs saying she destroyed her sister's house. Pallavi goes to Dida and tells her that she heard Prachi tell Sahana that she's leaving and asks her to go and stop her. She thinks of Wendy's words saying Prachi's child is auspicious and will bring good luck to the family.

