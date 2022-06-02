Kumkum Bhagya, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir gifts a saree to Prachi

In today’s episode, Ranbir visits their old rented house. Landlord's daughter-in-law comes there with Stanley. She tells Stanley that they lived there before. Ranbir tells him that he's planning to buy it for Prachi. He tells him they have a lot of memories attached to this house. Ranbir calls a designer and tells them to send Prachi a red saree as it is their anniversary. Rhea tells Aaliya that if Ranbir loved Prachi then he would have kept the party for Prachi and not for his startup.

Prachi gets a phone call from the delivery guy and collects her saree. The guy tells her that it's from Ranbir. Ranbir calls her and tells her the saree is for the party. She gets upset thinking that he doesn’t remember their anniversary. The party begins. Prachi thinks Ranbir might remember and wish her later. Dida tells Sahana that Ranbir is planning to buy the rented house for Prachi. Sahana gets happy. Rhea introduces herself as Ranbir's wife to Mr Kapoor. Aaliya tells Pallavi everyone is complimenting Ranbir.

Rhea comes and tells them that Mr Kapoor told her she played a big role in Ranbir's success. They get happy. Ranbir goes behind Prachi and stops her but she ignores him. He comes in front of her and tells her he won't move till he compliments her. She compliments him and then asks him to move. He tells her that she looks beautiful. She asks him not to lie.

