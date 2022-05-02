Kumkum Bhagya, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Rhea manipulates Prachi

In today’s episode, Pallavi gets angry and tells Rhea to get her things and keep them back into Ranbir’s room. Rhea smiles and gets her stuff but Prachi leaves angrily. Ranbir goes behind her but Vikram asks him to go and talk to her later as he should rest before that. Prachi cries in her room and gets restless by throwing things in her room. Sahana comes and consoles her. Prachi cries and tells Ranbir didn’t even speak up and tell Rhea that she isn’t his wife and neither did he stop her from shifting to his room.

Sahana defends him and tells him he has told Rhea isn’t his wife so many times. She tells that he told it to the NGO women who came on the party day. Prachi tells he must’ve just told to save his family’s reputation. Rhea overhears their conversation and gets happy thinking the differences in their relationship are starting. She enters the room and tells Prachi that she is Ranbir’s wife legally and tells that even his feelings have changed as he risked his life to save her. She tells that Ranbir used to love Prachi but not anymore as he searched for Nick to save her and tells that she’s talking as a dutiful wife as she’s thankful that he saved her life or else she wouldn’t be standing here. She tells she didn’t even force him to marry her but instead, married her willingly.

Prachi recalls Ranbir and Rhea’s marriage. Rhea takes a marker and marks the next seven days on the calendar and says that within these days, she will start a new life with Ranbir. Sahana asks her to get out and Prachi tells that Rhea isn’t lying as even Ranbir is supporting her that’s why she easily shifted back. Pallavi comes and warns Prachi to never do such a thing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Prachi shocks Rhea