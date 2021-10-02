Kumkum Bhagya, 2nd October 2021, Written Update: Prachi fulfils Ranbir’s wish

In today's episode, Rhea tells Aaliya that she will soon see Ranbir with her and not with Prachi, and that no one can stop her from accomplishing her goal. Rhea believes Aaliya was correct in her prediction that Pragya would be devastated if her dear daughter is hurt.

Pragya asks Abhi to drive slowly, and they talk about what happened after she left. However, the car abruptly comes to a halt due to lack of fuel. Pragya is chastised by Abhi for putting herself at risk. Abhi notices a car approaching them and asks the driver for diesel. They drive back home.

Prachi approaches Rhea and inquires as to what happened to her and why she is acting strangely. Rhea claims she was thinking of Sid. Prachi then claims that Ranbir also occasionally makes amusing demands and that he now wants her to proclaim her love in front of the entire family. Rhea becomes agitated and urges her to tell him not to make such demands. Prachi claims she doesn't have a choice.

Meanwhile, Tanu and Alia wonder where Abhi has gone. Mitali claims that Abhi went to bring Pragya home. Pragya walks into the room, asks what they're doing in her room, and asks them to leave.

Pallavi inquires about Sid at the dinner table. Ranbir tosses chits in the direction of Prachi. Rhea reads his chit and hands it to Prachi. Ranbir follows Dida as she goes to see the rain. Dida dances in the rain. Prachi fulfils Ranbir’s wish, while Rhea gets troubled when she sees them together.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

