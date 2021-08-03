Kumkum Bhagya, 3 August, 2021, Written Update: Pallavi declares a competition between Prachi and Rhea

The episode starts with Pragya telling Abhi that she doesn’t want him to be around and hence will fire him. But Abhi reminds her that in order to fire him she will need to pay some compensation and bear with him for at least a month. While Pragya denies and says “there is no such deal”, Abhi backs up by saying that she has signed a contract and hence is legally blinded to do so.

On the other hand, Pallavi discloses the entire event that happened since Ranbir’s wedding to her sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Prachi easily gels up with the family and everyone makes her feel welcomed. Ranbir’s grandmother announced that she would like to reduce Pallavi’s responsibilities and instead delegate them to Prachi. This comes as a shock to everyone, and hence Pallavi interrupts by saying that Rhea is older than Prachi therefore she should be responsible. The argument seemed to have no end to it thus, Pallavi declared a competition among Prachi and Rhea to see who is worthy of managing the responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Gautam commands the manager to fire Abhi but the manager replies, “he can’t do so”. Later, Abhi tells Gautam to stay away from Pragya or else the farmhouse incident will be repeated. Pragya and Abhi witness a romantic moment among them but it makes Pragya feel sad and hence she leaves. Furious Gautam asks his dad to get rid of Abhi. But his dad says “I can’t do anything for at least a month” and thus Gautam will have to bear Abhi for the time being.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya, 2 August, 2021, Written Update: Abhi works for Pragya