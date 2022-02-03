Kumkum Bhagya, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir insists Prachi to tell the truth

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Prachi if he really has no right over her and she tells him that she doesn’t care about anything and leaves. Ranbir hits his car. Prachi recalls the doctor telling her that her pregnancy can be complicated and cries. She promises that she’ll take care of the baby. Prachi comes home and tells Sahana about her experience with the doctor. She tells her that she bumped into Ranbir there. Sahana tells her that it’s time to tell him the truth. Prachi tells her that she’s scared.

Dida comes and asks what happened and Prachi wonders if she should tell her or no. She tells Dida that she hasn’t told her the truth about something. Dida tells her it’s fine as she’ll talk about it when she feels like and hugs her. Dida tells her that women are built to be strong and make sacrifices and tells her that she understands her. Ranbir comes and Dida tells that Prachi was missing her mother that’s why she got emotional. Ranbir tells he doesn’t care about Prachi and tells that if he gets to know she’s hiding something then he won’t spare anyone and leaves with Dida. Sahana tells Prachi that Ranbir cares about her and leaves. Prachi wonders what to do so he can go back to Rhea.

Prachi goes to meet Rhea and tells her she wishes that Rhea was not her sister and Rhea tells likewise. While they were arguing, Ranbir comes. Prachi tells them that they should have a good relation as her sister and her husband are a couple and leaves. Rhea tells Ranbir to not worry. Ranbir asks Vikram if his mother knows he’s drinking in the hall. Vikram tells they both have a good understanding as a couple.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Prachi to visit the doctor due to uneasiness