Kumkum Bhagya, 3 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi and Ranbir's wedding

In today's episode, Ranbir asks Prachi to write him a letter in which she tells him the truth. She asks him to go till she finishes the letter. He reminds her of the times when they lived in their old house.

Ranbir is eager to find out what Prachi will write. She writes that he is about to become a father and that she loves him. He hugs her as though he understands her feelings. He tells her that he is feeling so happy because of her hug that if he reads, she will leave, so he will not read the letter. She wants him to read it as this will bring them closer.

Ranbir reads the letter and tells her that he is the happiest guy in the world right now since she has brought him immense joy. He states that the letter is the most valuable to him and that he will keep it very carefully. He keeps the note in his coat. He expresses gratitude to Prachi and warmly embraces her.

Ranbir wants to hear the baby's heartbeat and feel it. He claims that the baby told him to always love and never abandon Prachi. She claims that the infant is unaware of his father, Ranbir's marriage to Rhea. She expresses her opposition to his marriage to Rhea.

Rhea, who is looking for Ranbir and Prachi, is stopped by Sahana. Rhea offends Sahana. Prachi will soon oust Rhea, according to Sahana. Rhea responds that Prachi will be thrown out of the house. Rhea wants to give the news of Ranbir and Prachi's divorce.

Prachi reminds Ranbir of his vow to her and asks him why he married Rhea. He claims that he was trapped and that the marriage was invalid as he had not divorced Prachi. He asks her if she will marry him again. She declares that she will marry him a hundred times. He informs her that they are getting married right away. They prepare for the marriage. Rhea arrives and stands shocked, watching them.

