Kumkum Bhagya, 3 March 2022, Written Update: Siddharth meets Vikram

In today’s episode, Vikram meets Siddharth and asks him what’s he doing here as he can’t be here. He hugs Vikram and asks how’s he doing. He tells he’s fine and asks why he never called him. Siddharth tells he just thought of calling him but couldn’t bring himself to as he knew Vikram thought ill of him. Vikram tells he did think like that after seeing him and Prachi together but then realised he was quick to judge them as they told they were unconscious and someone was framing them.

Siddharth tells it was none other than Rhea. Vikram tells he forgives him but isn’t forgiving him for not calling him. Siddharth tells he missed him a lot. Pallavi comes so he sneaks out of the room. Siddharth pulls Prachi into the room and Rhea wonders who’s that person. Prachi tells she’s going to tell Ranbir about her pregnancy so she’s happy. Siddharth also becomes happy. She asks what’s he doing here. He thinks of not telling her about his business problems. Rhea walks towards the room and recognises Siddharth’s voice. Siddharth tells he came to meet her baby and Rhea is shocked and thinks it’s their baby. Prachi feels dizzy and Siddharth holds her and Rhea takes their photo.

Rhea shows Aaliya the photos. Neeti comes and tells someone’s searching for her. Rhea goes to meet the driver to collect the reports and he tells that he gave the reports to Ranbir and Rhea panics. She bumps into Ranbir intentionally and the envelope falls down. She doesn’t find the reports. Rhea and Aaliya search for the report.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

