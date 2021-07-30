Kumkum Bhagya, 30 July, 2021, Written Update: Pragya misses Abhi

Prachi is happy that Vikram has finally accepted her as his daughter-in-law and has allowed his son to stay with him. Ranbir asks Prachi that why did she seem so shocked when Vikram asked him to move back in. Prachi told Ranbir that she thought Vikram was asking her to leave her husband so that Ranbir can stay with his family but when Vikram said that he wants to welcome both his son and daughter-in-law, she couldn’t stop smiling.

On the other side, the garage manager agrees to pay the money and considers it as a debt on Abhi. He asks Abhi to pay him monthly amount along with the interest rate. Pragya is unaware of all the happenings and is fighting her own subconscious who is telling her that she is the same old Pragya who falls for Abhi and can never stop loving him. Meanwhile, Tanu suspects that Abhi fought a guy who was close to Pragya out of jealousy.

Later, Abhi calls Pragya and informs her about Sushma’s actions and before Pragya could say anything Sushma disconnects her phone. Pragya questions Sushma and asks her that why did she take the police to Abhi’s house. Sushma informs her about the car damage that was caused due to Abhi’s accident. Pragya gets worried and questions about Abhi’s well-being which infuriates Sushma.

