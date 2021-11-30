Kumkum Bhagya, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Prachi decides to stop the wedding

In today's episode, Rhea introduces Shaina to Dida, who explains to Shaina that Ranbir and Prachi fell in love and got married, but Rhea snatched him from Prachi. Rhea goes to reprimand Dida and latter says that she knows everything about Rhea. She curses Rhea, saying that the truth will be revealed soon and that someone would come to teach her a lesson. Rhea asks Dida to wait till that day. Dida tells her that Pallavi loves her son and that she will not forgive Rhea if the latter hurts Ranbir. Rhea takes up the challenge.

Sushma reminds Sid how Ranbir severed his ties with Prachi by defaming her character. He asserts that it is Ranbir's right to know the news. She says that Ranbir is not worthy of knowing the news of Prachi's pregnancy. He claims that Ranbir can call off the marriage and that the baby can clear up Ranbir's misunderstandings. Sushma asks Sid not to inform Ranbir and instead allow him to marry Rhea. Prachi resolves to stop Ranbir and Rhea’s marriage. Sushma interrupts her to say that Pallavi would not allow Prachi to enter the house.

Pallavi gets the maid to clean Ranbir’s room. She recalls Ranbir leaving them for Prachi's sake. She reminds Ranbir of his mistake. Ranbir apologises. She asks him to promise that he will never leave her. Pallavi asks the maid to throw away all of Prachi's belongings. Ranbir gets restless. He misses Prachi.

Prachi claims that Rhea may have lied for personal gain, and she is confident that if Ranbir finds out about the pregnancy, he will forgive and apologise to her. Prachi attempts to persuade Sushma to give her a chance and allow her to meet Ranbir. Prachi makes a decision when Sushma tells her to make a choice between her and Ranbir. She says that she has to go to Ranbir for the sake of the baby. Sushma cuts all ties with her. Prachi apologises and leaves.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

