Kumkum Bhagya, 30th August 2022, Written Update: Sahana tries to escape the goons

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Ranbir that she will never leave him and go but he has to marry her. He tells her that he’s ready and if needed he will marry her every year. They talk about their child.The girl next to Sahana tells her that she and another person will run away and the goons will go behind them and at that time Shahana can escape. Siddharth convinces himself to tell the truth to Vikram.

Sahana hides behind a car and distracts the other goons. Sahana gets in the car as they leave but she can't find car keys. She searched the car and finds Ranbir's phone. Siddharth goes to Vikram's room and sees Vikram's suit on the chair. He thinks it's him and tells him everything but when he turns on the light he realises that it's not him and thinks that he needs to tell the truth about Aaliya and Rhea to him no matter what.

Sahana calls Vikram and tells him to contact the police and informs him that they are in the Shalimar warehouse. All the family members leave to save Prachi and Ranbir. Vikram tells Siddharth that Prachi and Ranbir got kidnapped and asks him to come to the location. Siddharth gets shocked and tells that he will reach there.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

