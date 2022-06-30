Kumkum Bhagya, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir regrets his decisions

In today’s episode, Rhea comes into the room. Ranbir pretends to sleep. Rhea gets Aaliya's call and she tells her that she talked to Prachi and she was wrong as Prachi is not like her mother. She goes out of the room. Ranbir wonders what she said to Prachi. Prachi gets emotional and tells Sahana that she should have told everyone about her pregnancy then she would have been in Rhea's place. She tells she used the baby to take revenge on Ranbir.

Sahana tells her not to make the baby sad. Ranbir follows Rhea to find out what's happening. Pallavi forces Rhea to go to Dida's room for a ritual. Ranbir goes to Vikram and hugs him. He cries. He tells him that he fought with Prachi and drank wine and when Rhea came to him, he saw Prachi in her and got intimate. Vikram tells him that people do things they regret and they pay the price for it. Pallavi goes to Dida and tells her to take evil eye off Rhea the way she used to do when Pallavi was pregnant. Ranbir sees this.

Prachi tells Sahana that Rhea was talking about her baby, love and becoming a mother. Sahana says whatever she said was for her own benefit. Ranbir comes there and asks for some time. Prachi says nothing can be done now. She tells him she will take back her rights from him and his family. She tells him that she won't leave the house until she gets what she wants. Rhea overhears them. Rhea tells Aaliya that she shouldn't have listened to her and that now she has been made a loser in front of Prachi. Pallavi comes there and takes Rhea away so that she can rest.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Rhea manipulates Prachi