Kumkum Bhagya, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Ranbir and Prachi dine together

In today’s episode, Rhea cries and tells Pallavi that she has no one to share her feelings with as she has lost everyone from her family and Prachi is against her and even Ranbir doesn’t consider her as his wife. She folds her hands and pleads Pallavi. She tells Rhea not to worry and cries and says she’ll help her. Rhea smirks and wipes her tears off. Then, Ranbir eats and says the food is really tasty. Prachi tells she didn’t prepare it and he tells she heated the food and gave it to him and that was enough for him to get the feels again.

She tells she won’t be doing this all the time and he tells it’s fine and sticks her saree pallu to his watch and tells it reminds him of college days. Prachi tells everything between them is over as he was the one who ended her and asks him to go to his room since he finished eating. She tells him that they won’t patch up and tells him to never have that hope. He tells he feels hurt when she talks like this but he feels even more peaceful when he looks at her so, he will bear everything in the name of love. He tells he won’t ever stop loving her and apologises. Pallavi and Rhea come and ask what’s happening. Prachi tells she was having dinner with Ranbir.

Pallavi yells and asks Ranbir why he is with her and accuses Prachi of running behind him. Ranbir says Prachi doesn’t find excuses to talk to him but he does because he loves her. He tells he wants to be with her and regrets marrying Rhea and tells Rhea that he had already told her that their relationship means nothing. Rhea walks away angrily. Then, Vikram comes and Pallavi tells him that Ranbir questioned her motherhood and they all continue arguing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

