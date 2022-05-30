Kumkum Bhagya, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Rhea surprised by Ranbir’s behaviour

In today’s episode, Ranbir lies down beside Prachi in the ward. Vikram recalls Pallavi slapping Prachi and getting angry. He tells her that Prachi has no one with her right now and that he will support her. He asks her why did she slap Prachi in the hospital when she even gave consent to Ranbir's treatment. He tells her that she has no sympathy for Prachi. Ranbir tells her that until his last breath he will protect and love her no matter what. He tells her that he will not let Rhea come in between us.

Rhea comes to Ranbir's ward and thinks he's in Prachi's room as she doesn’t spot him there. Rhea goes there and Ranbir hugs her and she gets surprised. Prachi opens her eyes and sees them. Ranbir tells Rhea that Prachi will tell her the reason for his happiness. Prachi gets upset and tells the nurse she wants to go home. Rhea gets happy thinking about Ranbir hugging her. She holds onto Ranbir and acts as if she's sleeping.

Prachi gets more upset. Ranbir wonders why Prachi looks angry. Sahana asks Prachi what happened and she tells her she will tell Sahana everything when they reach home. Jai goes to the office and sees someone sitting there. He calls Ranbir and Ranbir tells him to tell Stanley Johnson to come tomorrow. They reach home. Rhea gets upset seeing Ranbir and Prachi share an intimate moment. Rhea warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir.

