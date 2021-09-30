Kumkum Bhagya, 30th September 2021, Written Update: Rhea lashes out at Prachi

In today's episode, Pragya feels silly for presuming that Abhi would come looking for her. Dadi approaches Abhi to inquire about Pragya's whereabouts. He claims she is taking a shower, and when Dadi insists on speaking with Pragya, he tells her to speak with her in the morning and sends her away.

Tanu dons a new nightgown and says to Aaliya that she wants Abhi to realise that she was always there for him, in both good and bad circumstances. Aaliya inquires if Tanu still loves Abhi. Tanu says that even she doesn't understand, but dreads of losing him, and she wants him to be hers. Aaliya gives her a kind grin and tells her to concentrate on her task.

As Pragya walks down the street, some thugs tease her and attempt to misbehave with her. Abhi steps in to save her. In front of the thugs, Abhi and Pragya have a playful brawl. One of the thugs announces his desire to marry Pragya and orders Abhi to leave. The thug summons the rest of their group, who chase Abhi and Pragya. The goons, on the other hand, gather up and attack Abhi. Pragya arrives to assist Abhi, and she strikes the goon. Pragya and Abhi get into the car and drive away.

Rhea is disturbed by Aaliya's conversation, and she lashes out at Prachi in front of the entire family. Rhea accuses Prachi of being the catalyst for her family's breakdown and claims that she has lost her love for her. Prachi is taken aback. Rhea accuses Ranbir of cheating on her as he enters the scene. When she asks Vikram why he and Abhi are no longer friends, he answers it's because of Prachi. Pallavi also holds Prachi responsible for their family's disintegration.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 29th September 2021, Written Update: Pragya gives Abhi a choice