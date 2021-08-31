Kumkum Bhagya, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi and Pragya sign the contract

In the previous episode we saw that Pragya goes through the contract. Now, in today’s episode, Abhi narrates his speech on how important the kumkum was for Pragya, and how invaluable it is now. He mentions that at one point Pragya used to value the importance of kumkum, but now she is ready to buy it. He later picks up some sindoor, and applies it on Pragya’s forehead.

Sushma tells him that this act was uncalled for but she brushes it aside. Pragya questions the need to sign the contract, to which Abhi responds that it will be a reality check for them if they develop real feelings for each other. Sushma agrees to it and asks them to sign the contract. Later on, he asks Pragya if she is sure of this contract and wishes to deal with him. Pragya says she is sure of this deal. Hence, on that note both of them sign the deal.

Alia is worried about the deal but Tanu and Sushma are celebrating. Pragya thinks that she is doing this for Prachi’s happiness. After both of them sign, Sushma hands out 2 suitcases filled with cash to Tanu as per their deal.

Meanwhile, Prachi tells Ranbir about the incident that happened with Rhea, and tells him that Rhea finally called her sister. She then tells him about the Janmashtami puja that she is responsible for, and Ranbir informs her that the puja is really important for his grandmother.

Later, Prachi decorated the house and Ranbir, Siddharth and Rhea oversaw the preparations. Pallavi comes in and asks if Prachi needs any help and also mentions that she has high expectations from her. Rhea gets jealous and tries to ruin it by making Prachi fall on the ground, but fortunately Ranbir catches her. Stay tuned to know what happens next.

