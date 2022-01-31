Kumkum Bhagya, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi calls the cops 

In today's episode, Ranbir looks after Prachi. She asks him to leave her alone and insults him. Sahana and Dida ask why she is stopping Ranbir from doing the first aid. Pallavi claims that Ranbir is so kind that he cares for everyone and that she isn't special to him.

Rhea asks Ranbir why he is pursuing Prachi. He says that he cares for Prachi. She tells him that Prachi insulted him and that he should protect his self-respect. She can't stand it when she insults him. He asks her to go away if she is not able to tolerate it. He admits that witnessing Prachi in pain hurts him.

Ranbir becomes adamant that he will give first aid to Prachi. She threatens to call the cops if he tries to touch her. Sahana and Dida ask Prachi why she is saying this. Prachi says that she does not want Ranbir to help her. Ranbir asks Prachi to call the police and says that no one can stop him from giving her first aid. Prachi alerts the inspector that a woman is being abused in the Kohli house.

Pallavi asks Vikram to do something to stop this ruckus. Vikram says that's Ranbir and Prachi's issue, and they'll take care of it. Prachi stumbles as she stands on her injured foot. Ranbir holds her out of concern.

The cops arrive. Rhea tells the inspector that Prachi has filed a complaint against Ranbir, who was caring for her. Ranbir asks Prachi to file a complaint against him. Prachi apologises to them. Ranbir informs the inspector that he was putting the ointment on Prachi's foot against her will because she is his wife. She asks him not to provoke her. He asks if she can put him in jail. She tells that he doesn’t matter to her.

Ranbir asks Rhea to clarify his stance to the police. The inspector informs Ranbir that because it is not a crime, he cannot arrest him. The inspector tells Prachi to apologise to Ranbir and settle their feud.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 29, 2020: Maya performs her evil task