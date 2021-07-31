Kumkum Bhagya, 31 July, 2021, Written Update: Alia and Tanu plan to destroy Pragya

Pragya tries to not show how worried she is for Abhi and says that she is asking for his well-being because she does not wish to pay any compensation. Sushma informs her that she called police for Abhi as she wants him to stay away from Pragya. She also informs Pragya that she should concentrate on business, while Sushma will take care of Abhi and his family. Meanwhile, Abhi wonders what was Pragya going to ask him as she seemed desperate. However, Pragya tries calling him but his phone is unreachable as she wishes to know that why did he tried to kill her two years ago and why is he being so protective of her suddenly.

Pragya dreams of a sweet romantic moment between her and Abhi where Abhi confesses his feelings for her and says that he is in love with her.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s mother is excited to welcome Prachi and Ranbir, which angers Pallavi but she welcomes Prachi for Vikram’s sake.

On the other hand, Alia and Tanu plan to destroy Pragya by finding dirt on her and spreading negative news about her which will decrease the value of her company's share. They plan on bringing her to the road and taking away all her money and showing her real standard that she deserves.

