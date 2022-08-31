Kumkum Bhagya, 31st August 2022, Written Update: Prachi, Ranbir and Sahana are saved

In today’s episode, Ranbir and Prachi hug. One of the kidnappers meets with the guy who is helping them cross the border. He tells him if he doesn't get the tempo in 30 mins, they can't cross. Sahana sees the kidnappers coming and hides the phone. They take her back inside. The kidnappers also take the other girls. Prachi asks Ranbir to go save them. He goes through the window when the kidnappers take Prachi. She shouts. He comes out calling her.

The kidnapper holds Ranbir. Prachi runs to him. The lady goon says that she will spray something on Ranbir to make him sleep. Vikram comes to the place. He tells them that they can't wait for the police. They go inside silently. They see Ranbir and Prachi hugging. The kidnappers see them. Pallavi points to Rhea and tells them that she kidnapped her. The kidnapper asks his gang to catch all of them. Everyone fights with the goons. A kidnapper takes Prachi out, Siddharth comes there and throws something at his eyes.

The police come there and tell them they were in search of these goons for many days. They all go home. Sahana makes Prachi lie down. Pallavi tells Aaliya that Prachi is pregnant and in that condition they have kidnapped her. They can't forget that she is carrying the family's baby.

Sid feels bad about destroying a happy family. He promises to make everything fine.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

